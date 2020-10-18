Journalist beaten up for covering participants leaving PDM Karachi rally

KARACHI: A journalist working for a private news channel was beaten up by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a local news channel reporter who was present at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah to cover the opposition parties public gathering under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was beaten up for filming participants leaving the rally.

Sources said that no action was taken against PPP volunteers despite a complaint lodged by a local journalist.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus when female activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) fought with each other.

As per details, the PDM’s public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus as participants broke barbed wires when the main leadership of opposition parties reached Bagh-e-Jinnah to address the rally.

A scuffle also took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers outside the main gate of Quaid’s mausoleum. The PDM workers also entered into the women enclosure.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and the party workers on Sunday violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum.

