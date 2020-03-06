Karachi Building Collapse: Rescue operation picks up pace, many still under debris

KARACHI: The death toll in Karachi building collapse incident rose to 15 last night as one more dead body was recovered from amidst the rubble by rescue workers, ARY News reported on Friday.

25-year-old five-storey residential building had collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area yesterday leaving its residents stuck under the debris.

The site of the incident has seen rescue and relief efforts pick up pace as the morning sun rose, many residents are still under the rubble and fears of the numbers of those dead and injured in the incident still loom large.

Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and local police are using heavy machinery to lift up heavy concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the building’s remains.

36 injured who were pulled out from under the debris were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for immediate medical attention.

34 out of the 36 injured have since been discharged from the healthcare facility after being given preliminary treatment.

A professor of Karachi’s Federal Urdu University who was a resident of a building adjacent to the one that collapsed has been reported missing since the incident occurred.

