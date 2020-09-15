Two KDA employees shot dead, one injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI: Two Karachi Development Authority (KDA) land department employees were shot dead while one other sustained injuries after a firing incident was reported at the third floor of the Civic Centre building in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Assistant Director Land of the KDA Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wasim Usmani was shot dead and KDA employees Muhammad Hafeez and Waseem Raza sustained bullet wounds in the firing incident. The Waseem Raza later also succumbed to his injures while being shifted to the hospital.

“The firing incident happened within the premises of the KDA land department,” the police said without elaborating as to who was involved in it.

They were further said that a weapon was also recovered from the office and a forensic examination would be carried out to ascertain facts into the case.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Read More: CCTV footage shows customers miraculously survive firing by robbers in Karachi

It is pertinent to mention here that although firing incidents in Karachi have witnessed a sharp decline after the 2013 action of the LEAs against criminals, however, still some high profile incidents have occurred in the city.

On June 22, unidentified persons have opened fire at the residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi, leaving two family members injured at the scene.

The attackers have resorted to firing at the residence of the MQM-P’s provincial lawmaker Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi’s Orangi Town which wounded his brother and brother-in-law. Hussain remained safe in the firing incident.

Comments

comments