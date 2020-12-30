PML-N’s Khawaja Asif to be produced before NAB court today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif will be produced before an accountability court in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will produce the PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif before the accountability court at 9:00 am today in connection with assets beyond income case.

The NAB spokesperson said in a statement that the accused will be produced before the court to seek transit remand. The anti-corruption watchdog has continued its investigation against Khawaja Muhammad Asif pertaining the charges of possessing assets beyond income which he did not disclose in his particulars.

Read: Release Asif or regret consequences, Maryam Nawaz threatens govt

Before attaining a public position, the worth of Khawaja Asif’s assets stood at Rs5.1 million which was increased up to Rs221 million till 2008, according to NAB investigators.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income,

Asif was reportedly present at another PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal’s residence for a huddle that was scheduled shortly following Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) session.

Read: NAB summons PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in Iqama case

The accountability watchdog had claimed that Asif could not furnish a satisfactory response on his possession of assets amounting to Rs260 million.

Asif had been arrested as soon as he left Iqbal’s place following a party leadership huddle which was attended by Maryam Nawaz Sharif as well, sources told ARY sources.

NAB officials had confirmed that the arrest was sanctioned by Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal himself after he could not convince the three-member committee of NAB investigation on how he made assets that do not conform to his means of earning.

Comments

comments