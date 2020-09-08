Kidnapping bid averted as citizens rescue minor girl in Karachi

KARACHI: Presence of mind from the citizens on Tuesday foiled an alleged kidnapping bid of a minor girl from Karachi after the recent incident of rape and murder of five-year-old Marwah has already sent shockwaves in the metropolis, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the citizens intercepted a person accompanied by a girl at Lee Market over suspicion. However, soon after being stopped, instead of responding to them, he tried to run away.

The people gathered at the place apprehended him and subjected him to torture. He was later handed over to Baghdadi police station.

The police after an initial probe found that the girl, identified as Ayesha, had nothing to do with the said person as she lives in Quaidabad area of the city.

On the other hand, the alleged kidnapper, Asif, hailed from Manghopir area of the city.

It was further revealed that a missing case of a minor girl named Ayesha was registered with Quiadabad police station earlier in the day. “We are investigating if she is the similar Ayesha or not,” the cops said.

It is pertinent to mention here that police officials found a five-year-old girl missing since two days stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Saturday late night.

They said the body was found abandoned in a trash heap on an empty plot in Pir Bukhari colony.

The medico-legal officer later found out during medical examination that little Marwah was raped before being murdered.

