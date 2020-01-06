KP govt extends schools’ winter vacations till Jan 12

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Monday announced to extend winter vacations in the province till January 12, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the chief minister secretariat, the provincial government decided to extend the winter vacations in all provincial schools owing to prolonged harsh winter season.

The Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan directed the education department to extend the vacations in the province till January 12. A notification in this regard was expected to be issued on Tuesday.

Earlier on December 29, 2019, the Department for Schools Education extended the duration for winter vacation owing to an increase in the cold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a notification, the schools across KPK had to reopen on January 7, 2020, instead of January 1.

However, after new directives the vacations stand extended and the schools will now reopen on January 13.

Earlier in the day, the private schools association has announced to defy the Punjab government’s decision to shut down all schools in the province till January 12 owing to prolonged winter season.

According to sources, the private schools has announced to reopen the schools from Tuesday (tomorrow) in violation of the provincial government decision to extend the winter vacations.

Announcing the decision to extend the holidays on the micro-blogging website on Monday, the Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that due to extreme weather conditions, winter vacation has been extended till January 12th, 2020.

