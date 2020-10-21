PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has taken an important decision to ensure supplies of low-cost flour to its citizens by increasing the daily quota of wheat to the flour mills, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kamran Bangash, told ARY News that the provincial government has increased the daily wheat quota to flour mills up to 1,000 metric tons.

He detailed that 4,000 metric tons of wheat is being dispatched to flour mills across the province from today and Rs13 billion subsidy is being provided for low-cost flour supplies.

Bangash said that the provincial authorities were closely monitoring the flour supplies and put a strict check and balance on the flour mills and dealers.

The special assistant added that the government commenced homework for finalising the locations for the establishment of Insaf Sasta Bazaar. He announced that four bazaars will be established in Peshawar and 12 more in other districts of KP.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government also decided to establish 396 sahulat (facilitation) bazaars across the province over the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A review session was held under the chair of Punjab’s chief secretary for government steps for price controls. During a briefing, it was told that 223 sahulat bazaars have been made functional across the province.

The chief secretary said that 396 sahulat bazaars will be established across the province following the directives of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. The chief secretary also summoned a detailed report from the concerned authorities regarding the monitoring of flour mills.

On Monday, PM Imran Khan had chaired a meeting to control rising inflation in the country, where it was decided to set up sahulat bazaars in Punjab province besides also launching strict action against hoarders in Punjab and KP provinces.

