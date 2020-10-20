Sindh govt starts releasing wheat quota for flour mills

KARACHI: The Sindh government has started releasing the wheat quota to flour mills after setting up the government prices to Rs3,687.50 per 100 kilograms, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial government issued a notification regarding the prices of wheat, however, it did not reduce the prices on which the mills are selling the flour to the consumers despite Rs100 per kilogram of flour set up by the government.

According to the government officials, those flour mills cannot get wheat stocks from the government go-downs which made a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The notification stated that the government started releasing 7,900 tonnes wheat to flour mills from October 16.

On October 15, Sindh had notified that the wheat from government stocks will be released on a price of Rs 3687.50 per 100 kilograms. The wheat will be released to flour mills and Chakkis from government stocks on the same price.

“No flour mill will be released more wheat than the approved quota,” the government notified.

In August, Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal had announced that flour mills on the department’s roster will be provided wheat stocks on subsidized rates soon.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal had said that the department has sufficient reserves of wheat and the flour companies and millers present on the roster will get the stocks on discounted rates. He had said after dispatch of stocked wheat on subsidized rates, the consumers and the traders will face no shortage in procuring it.

