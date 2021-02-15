Heavy fog affects flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flights operations remained affected at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Monday owing to heavy fog as planes were diverted to Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a private airline’s flight from Karachi was not allowed to land at the Lahore airport. The plane took several turns in the air for some time to seek approval for landing from the control tower, however, owing to heavy fog, it was diverted to Karachi.

Another private airline’s flight was not allowed to leave for Lahore owing to weather conditions from Karachi International Airport.

This is not the first time that flight operation was affected owing to dense fog as it also badly disrupted flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on 19 January.

A report quoting sources said that the thick fog affected the schedule of various domestic and international flights at the airport.

The cancelled flights include Madina-bound flight number 9747 and Karachi-bound flight PK-307. The PK-9747 flight of PIA will now leave for Madina from Lahore airport tomorrow at 8:00 am.

Read More: Over 300 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after fog disrupts flight operation

On January 02, thick fog affected the schedule of at least 12 domestic and international flights at the Lahore airport after visibility reduced to just 20 meters around the airport.

As many as six flights were delayed due to the foggy situation at the airport. Meanwhile, one outgoing flight was canceled and six others were delayed , said sources.

Comments

comments