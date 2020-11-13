LAHORE: Police officials claimed to have busted a gang including women allegedly involved in abduction and trafficking of minor girls, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police told media that a 13-year-old girl, Minhaal, was also recovered during the raid conducted by a team besides arresting the alleged gang members including women.

The ‘criminals’ used to abduct underage girls and later move to Sindh for raising them to be exploited for prostitution. The raid was conducted in connection with a case against abduction of a minor girl two months ago.

The arrested persons were identified as Najma Bibi, Waqar Ahmed and Saleh Muhammad.

The police investigators found traces of alleged involvement of an inter-provincial gang for pushing girls into prostitution.

The 13-year-old Minhaal has been handed over to the family after her safe recovery by the police team.

Police added that the detainees have allegedly confessed their involvement in abducting and trafficking dozens of girls during the interrogation.

Earlier in July, police had busted a gang of Afghan nationals allegedly involved in selling minors after abducting them in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Gulbahar police had apprehended four members of the gang, including two women. A minor girl who was kidnapped from Sadda town of Parachinar was also recovered from their possession.

SP City Waqar Azeem had revealed that the gang would use children for begging after their abduction and was also involved in trade of kids.

