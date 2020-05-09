Man shot dead by police live streamed his final moments

A man who was shot and killed by police following a chase live streamed the incident and the final moments leading up to his death.

The video surfaced on Facebook and spread quickly on social media. The shooting happened at West 62nd Street and Michigan Road in Indianapolis, United States.

What began as a police pursuit around 6 p.m officers reported seeing a vehicle driving recklessly on I-65 near 30th Street; the pursuit reached speeds of close to 90 mph.

Read More: Man hit, killed by landing plane at Austin airport

The car stopped at 62nd and Michigan; the driver got out. Police officials said there was a confrontation involving the suspect that led to the shooting.

The man has been officially identified by the coroner as 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed.

The Facebook video, which runs more than 36 minutes, shows the incident from the driver’s perspective.

Read More: Indian pharmacist dies after consuming his own ‘COVID-19 cure’

About 1:55 into the video, Reed is listening to music and the sound of sirens is heard in the background. He mentions that he doesn’t want to go back to jail.

“This is fun, though,” he says. “I just can’t go back to jail.”

“Please come get me,” he says on the video at about 13:50. “I’m at 62nd and Michigan.”

Read More: US nurse steals credit card of dying coronavirus patient

What happens next is hard to decipher. Reed gets out of the car and, presumably, runs. You can hear rustling and some voices, but you can’t see anything because the camera is obscured.

The camera pans up to show Reed briefly. A buzzing sound is heard—presumably, a Taser that police said was deployed during the incident.

Reed yells an expletive and the camera pans up to the sky. Several gunshots ring out. The camera remains fixed on the sky for the duration of the video.

Read More: Woman opens fire upon fast-food chain’s workers after being asked to leave

All the while, the video continues to record for more than 20 minutes as music plays in the background.

Officers at the scene are unaware the phone is still recording.

One voice is heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” which is then followed by a laugh. Officers also discuss the use of the Taser in the incident.

Comments

comments