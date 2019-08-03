Maryam stands with her family for reaping benefits via TT: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Broadcast and Media, Firdous Ashiq Awan taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Maryam Nawaz inquired about her conscience with regards to corruption allegations on her, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The SAPM taking to the social networking website, Twitter today said that the vice president of the PML-N has now joined the ranks of his family members of receiving and sending Telegraphic Transfers (TT).

Awan tweeted out that Maryam getting telegraphic transfers from the controversial Hill Metals establishment which she had distanced herself from in the past, was shameful.

She added that all the ails in the political system that plague the country today can be traced to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Awan also stated that people are being exposed and their deeds are coming to the forefront, people have been looted and the national exchequer has been pillaged.

SAPM claimed that the politicians plundered the poor to make Avenfield properties.

After facing a defeat in the Senate’s no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate on August 1 the opposition is left humiliated, said Firdous Ashiq Awan in a media talk post balloting.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan and the senators of Pakistan who voted in today’s secret ballot after careful introspection, “they have shown patriotism and their resolve to stand by Pakistan and their institutes,” said Awan.

“The corrupt have lost today, their petty attempts to save their ill-gotten wealth and desperate measures to save their leaders and fathers from probable punishments over nefarious monetary activities.”

She continued that, “the arrow fired towards Chairman Senate to shake an important pillar of the state, the senate has missed its target and has achieved nothing for the opposition except embarrassment and defeat.”

Awan stated that regardless of what happened today, the government was still hopeful that the opposition would see the error of its ways and come together and strengthen the federation in taking the country forward.

The opposition’s claims have no worth, their campaign against the government has failed terribly and they should be cognizant of their enormous failure on each and every step taken, thus far, said Awan in conclusion.

Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him on Thursday (today).

Senator Barrister Saif, who was appointed as presiding officer, is chairing the session today.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the Upper House. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators favored the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate. There were 100 senators attending the session today. On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12. The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate to replace the incumbent Chairman Senate. It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion has been submitted against the senate chairman.

