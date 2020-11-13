Punjab govt announces lifetime stipend for mineworkers

LAHORE: Punjab government has made a major step for providing relief to the mineworkers by announcing lifetime stipend for the affectees of mining accidents, ARY News reported on Friday.

Punjab Mines and Minerals Department announced setting up lifetime stipend for mineworkers affected in mining accidents. The labourers will be given Rs6,000 monthly stipend which was approved by the cabinet committee on finance.

Earlier on November 12, Cane Commissioner of Punjab had announced the government’s step towards eradicating farmer exploitation as sugar millers will pay an 11 per cent mark up to farmers upon delay or deferment on payments.

The decision had come following the pleas by sugarcane growers to Punjab government seeking redressal of their long-standing grievances caused by sugar millers.

The millers who delay the payments to sugarcane growers by 15 days from the delivery date will have to pay 11pc on the overall payment as a markup as to protect and compensate farmers.

Punjab Cane Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Wattoo had said the step will put an end to farmer exploitation and will ensure them payments of their harvest. Wattoo added it will instill the habit of timely paying in millers and encourage farmers.

In another step earlier, the Punjab government had also decided to regularize more than 30,000 contract-based workers in the province.

Sources privy to the development had told ARY News that the government has sought details of the contract workers from different departments of the province.

It was learnt that a large number of daily wages employees in education, local bodies, labour and health are waiting for regularisation of their services. The regularization will take place phase-wise.

