SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, 117 days on, routine life continues to remain badly affected in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region owing to severe military lockdown and internet blackout.

Amid heavy deployment of Indian troops, restrictions under section 144 remain enforced, causing immense hardships to the residents.

Although landline phones and voice calls on postpaid connections were partially restored, but the people continue to suffer due to continued suspension of prepaid mobile and text messaging services.

The continued gag on internet has wreaked havoc on the businesses and economy besides hampering education of students. Journalists too are finding it difficult to file stories.

They have to travel long distance to the so-called Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar where they have to wait for hours at a time to access the facility. The suspension of this modern tool of communication has effectively cut people off not only from their immediate surroundings but also from the world.

People in the Occupied Kashmir Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to protest New Delhi’s anti-Kashmir moves. As part of this movement, they shun schools and offices. Public transport also remains largely off the roads. Shops do open but only for few hours in the morning and evening to cater to the daily needs of the masses.

The occupation authorities are likely to intensify restrictions, today, in the Occupied Kashmir to thwart big anti-India protests after Friday prayers. The authorities have not allowed the congregational Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other major mosques in the Valley since August 05, 2019.

On the other hand, the President of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), Azmi Abdul Hamid, in a statement in Kuala Lumpur condemned the remarks made by India’s Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, in which he stated that the Indian government would adopt an Israeli model to settle Hindus in occupied Kashmir.

Azmi said that the diplomat’s offensive and extremist view would not help efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute but rather would exacerbate the tensions further.

He urged the international community to take cognizance of the grave situation in occupied Kashmir and the provocative remarks of the Indian official that have serious consequences on the regional stability.

