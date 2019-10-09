BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan had shared its assessment and feedback regarding Indian occupied Kashmir with the Chinese leadership, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He said both Pakistan and Kashmiris have rejected the Indian move while China has also shown its concerns over it.

The foreign minister informed that both sides discussed the Afghan peace process and said China, Russia, and other regional countries want peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and development in the region for which Pakistan is playing its role.

He apprised the attendants about the Afghan Taliban delegation which has recently visited Pakistan and briefed about the several rounds of talks with the US authorities.

He said the Chinese leadership has been taken into confidence on all issues of note, adding, the leadership of the two countries hold frequent exchanges and discussions and adopt unanimous strategy on regional and international issues.

He said both Pakistan and China adopted a joint strategy at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and in Geneva Human Rights Council meeting.

At UNGA, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his address and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also showed concerns over Kashmir’s situation in his address to UNGA as China has a clear position on Kashmir issue.

About Chinese President Xi Jinping forthcoming visit to India, he said President Xi is leaving for an informal and short visit to India and he wished to take Pakistani leadership into confidence about his visit.

MOUs signed

FM Qureshi further entailed that both countries had signed wide-ranging memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on a plethora of matters.

China and Pakistan have agreed on setting up a jointly produced desalination plant in Pakistan, the plant will also benefit the city of Gwadar, revealed FM Qureshi.

He further stated that MoU’s had also been signed in the discipline of Education, along with one on the betterment for those with physical disabilities.

MoU’s have also been signed in the field of narcotics control.

