MQM-P decides not to attend ‘Karachi Bahali Committee’ meeting: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has excused from attending the meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The decision comes after MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced to resign as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

The meeting of Karachi Bahali Committee is scheduled to be held at 10:00am today (Monday) at the Governor House. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, the MQM-P has excused itself from participating in the Karachi Bahali Committee meeting. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Faisal Sabzwari and Kanwar Naveed Jamil were to attend the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his resignation as Federal Minister for Information and Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards the removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

Siddiqui, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The MQM leader regretted their reservations with regard to the situation in the province were not addressed even after 16-17 months.

