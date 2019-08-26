Garbage disposal: Mustafa Kamal accepts challenge of Karachi Mayor

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman and Mustafa Kamal on Monday accepted the challenge of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar to remove garbage of the metropolis within 90 days, ARY News reported.

Mustafa Kamal, while addressing an emergency press conference in Karachi after being appointed as project director for the disposal of garbage today, claimed the time has arrived for sending union council (UC) nazims to home who belong to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PSP chief said, “I will show you all for how the work is done as I was challenged. KMC [Karachi Metropolitan Corporation] was their institution, which is in my hands right now. I demand to transfer the municipal powers to me as now I am the in-charge of KMC.”

Read More: Karachi Mayor throws the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court for garbage disposal

“I am the person that will work continuously during day and night. I had served this city during my tenure for 24/7 and here the people will found me working in the streets. I need to collect details of all things which are essential for the work including the out-of-order machines, whereas, a list is required which spots the number of people working on it [for disposal of garbage].

During the press conference, Kamal telephoned commissioners which he claimed for not responded by the officials. He said, “The commissioners did not receive my telephone call. I am appealing to the Karachi Mayor to ask them for receiving my calls.

He slammed the Karachi administration, saying that they have proved themselves as ‘failed people’ after handing him over the authorities of the city. “I am now the in-charge of 130 municipal councils and I will get a briefing at Asghar Shah Stadium at 2:00 am tonight. All of the workers of PSP are also ready to accept this challenge.”

Read More: ‘People with character’ be entrusted for cleaning Karachi: Mustafa Kamal

Kamal also announced to throw the garbage on the land adjacent to Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s house until the proper allocation of land for garbage disposal.

He further said, “It is not the matter of any political party as I am the project director now. From today, Mayor Karachi is my boss and I am his boss. I hope that Waseem Akhtar will not suspend the notification. The Karachiites will have to decide to choose me or Waseem Akhtar.”

Earlier in the day, while fulfilling the Mustafa Kamal’s demand, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar appointed the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman as the project director for 90 days for the disposal of the mountains of garbage from the metropolis.

Read More: Waseem Akhtar should be put on ECL: Mustafa Kamal

After the days of wordy war between the present and former mayors of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar threw the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court over the PSP chairman’s claims for cleaning the metropolis within 90 days.

A notification has been released from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) today which stated the appointment of Syed Mustafa Kamal as ‘Project Director of Garbage on voluntary basis’ with immediate effect.

Comments

comments