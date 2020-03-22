Asad Qaiser summons meeting of NA, Senate parliamentary leaders

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of Senate and Lower House to discuss the economic situation and coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders at Parliament House on March 25, 11:00 am to review the role of the parliament for containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 644 after new COVID-19 cases were reported from all provinces.

Following the steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Sindh announced a complete lockdown due to the highest count of COVID-19 cases, coming into effect from Sunday midnight.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration notified new measures in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the federal capital.

According to details, the civic administration ordered the closure of all shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes and other food outlets, in Islamabad for a week.

Moreover, the government of Punjab has also written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of the military troops in the province under Article 245.

Secretary Home Department of Punjab has written a letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior seeking the assistance of the military. The novel coronavirus pandemic being intensified in the province, the letter a copy of which secured by the ARY News, read.

