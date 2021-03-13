NAB arrests absconding government officer from Karachi

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested a town officer from Karachi who was absconding in graft cases worth millions in Larkana and Sukkur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that an absconding town officer was arrested in Karachi who was facing charges of corruption worth millions in Larkana and Sukkur.

The former TO Baqrani, Zakir Hussain Mangi, was involved in financial irregularities found in the municipal committee Garhi Yasin and Baqrani Town Committee. Two references have been filed against the accused. sources added.

Read: NAB begins action against HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri

After getting the transit remand of the accused from a local court, Zakir Hussain Mangi was being shifted to Sukkur for further proceedings in the graft cases.

Earlier in the month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has handed over Rs19 million to the Sindh government after recovering the looted money through a plea bargain deal.

According to the officials of the accountability watchdog, Rs 19,639,298 were recovered by the NAB Sukkur after the accused filed for the bargain deal in the matter.

Read: Probe into ex-Sindh minister’s assets concluded, NAB tells SHC

In a similar act in December 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had handed over a cheque of around Rs103mn recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government.

Looted money of the province is being brought back after the current government’s strict policies and curb on financial corruption.

Comments

comments