40 NAB, FIA officials test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As many as 40 National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials have tested positive for COVID-19 as the infection continues to take a toll on government officials, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to details, at least 30 employees at NAB Headquarters and Rawalpindi office have tested positive for the virus.

The sources said that 10 employees of the FIA Islamabad zone including an assistant director and an inspector have also contracted COVID-19.

Keeping in view the current situation, the agency has also suspended public dealing at the FIA Lahore office while also limiting the staff presence.

It is pertinent to mention here that 19 officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur including two assistant directors have been infected by COVID-19, ARY News reported on June 06 quoting NAB sources.

According to NAB Sukkur sources, the staff of the I.T. section and the investigation branch have also been among the infected employees of the bureau.

“All staff members diagnosed positive of COVID-19, have been quarantined in their homes,” NAB sources said.

Read More: Coronavirus kills 101 more people, infects 5,834 in past 24 hours

It merits mentioning here that a security guard of of the National Accountability Bureau died by the coronavirus infection in Islamabad. The 50-year-old guard had tested positive for the virus four days ago.

At least two cases of coronavirus were reported in the NAB Quetta office in May, raising alarm bells among the officials. Two additional directors at NAB Quetta office were tested positive for the virus. Soon after the report spread, the authorities decided to shut the office premises and disinfected it.

It was also decided that all officials at the NAB office would undergo the virus test in order to diagnose its presence among them.

Comments

comments