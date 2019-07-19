NAB to seek Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remand today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be presented before an Islamabad’s accountability court on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

Khaqan Abbasi was taken under custody by NAB team while en-route on Thokar Niaz Baig road on Thursday, over liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) scandal.

The former premier will be presented before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir. The NAB will seek his 14-day remand.

Arrest warrants for the politician were issued prior by Chairman NAB Justice retd. Javed Iqbal.

The former prime minister is facing charges of corruption and awarding a LNG import contract at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused big loss to the national exchequer. Sources said that he had granted a tender worth Rs220 bn to a firm in which he himself was a shareholder.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Earlier on April 26, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and five others had been placed in exit control list in an inquiry into the LNG scandal.

