ISLAMABAD: Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court today after acquittal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked the court for upholding her unconditional apology and clearing her of the contempt charges, ARY News reported on Monday.

SAPM Awan said that honoring the court and it’s decorum was her and the government’s utmost priority and whatever has been said in the past was not meant to bring harm or create doubts about the judiciary.

Answering a question about the recent incident occurring in Norway where an event was being organised to desecrate the holy book of Islam, Quran.

Awan revealed that she would be representing Pakistan in the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and would ensure that the matter was brought up and debated upon.

Awan said: “The organisers of the blasphemous event tried to desecrate the Quran and its sanctity, we will ensure that OIC raises the matter in such a way that such incidents never occur again and those harboring ill-will towards other people’s faiths are discouraged.”

“I have been given special directions by the Prime Minister of Pakistan with regards to Kashmir and the Norway incident, would try to employ whatever I have been told to the best of my abilities in the summit.”

Answering a question about the recently concluded ‘Azadi March’ and the crusade waged against the government by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, SAPM Awan said that all plans devised by the cleric have continued to be catastrophic failures.

Answering a question on the ill health of political leaders Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, Awan said that Nawaz Sharif’s good health has given more fodder to the media to chew on whilst no plea has been made as yet by Asif Zardari seeking a bail on medical grounds.

