ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) registrar has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to put up proclamations issued against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside his London residence.

He forwarded four copies of the proclamations issued by the IHC against the PML-N supreme leader to the foreign secretary to ensure they are displayed at the given address through the High Commission of Pakistan in the United Kingdom (UK).

The letter called for the proclamations to be posted at some conspicuous place of the town where Nawaz resides. It said one copy of the proclamation be also affixed at some conspicuous place outside the residence where the former prime minister dwells.

Earlier, on October 19, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had rejected two applications seeking to publish former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s proclamations in two London newspapers.

The division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed the miscellaneous applications filed by the government after hearing arguments put forward by a state counsel.

