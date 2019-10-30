NHA breaks its own record of revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has broken its own record of the previous fiscal year as its revenue reached Rs10.41 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The positive policies of the federal government have started bearing fruit as the National Highway Authority (NHA), an organisation working under the Ministry of Communications, collected record revenue in the first quarter of the current year up to 32 per cent which stood at Rs7.46 billion last year.

The ministry has released a quarterly evaluation report of its income as the overall revenue collection of the institution increased up to more than Rs20 billion during the tenure of Federal Minister Murad Saeed.

The overall income of the institution was reached to Rs43 billion in the last fiscal year, whereas, it is likely to soar up to Rs50 billion in the current year.

Earlier on July 17, the income of the Ministry of Communications had witnessed the historic increase by 51 per cent as per an evaluation report issued by the federal government.

The figures were disclosed in a report of performance and expenditures of the ministry during the last 11 months. According to the report, the revenue of the communication ministry has boosted to Rs43 billion.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed recovered Rs7 billion and deposited the amount to the national kitty. The report said billions of rupees were also recovered under the anti-encroachment campaign of the government.

It pointed out that during previous governments, ministers and parliamentary secretaries received Rs35,91,000 and Rs48, 52,000, respectively, in the name of Travelling Allowance & Dearness Allowance (TA&DA). It was also revealed that the expenditure of merely vehicles and petrol was Rs 1,20,00,000 during the tenure of former ruling parties.

A new system containing facilities such as e-billing, e-tendering, and mobile app has been introduced in the ministry to enhance transparency. The report said different projects of national highways will be completed within three to six months.

