Court extends bail of PPP’s Nisar Khuhro in assets case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in asset beyond income and misuse of power cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court heard the pre-arrest bail pleas of Nisar Khuhro today.

During the hearing, the anti-corruption watchdog’s prosecutor told the court that the probe against Khuhro is on inquiry level and a progress report will be presented after the conclusion of the investigation.

The SHC judge summoned a progress report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in the next hearing.

Later, the court extended the pre-arrest bail pleas of Nisar Khuhro and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier on March 13, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Nisar Khuhro had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list. He stated in the petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States (US) as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government placed his name on the basis of dishonesty and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition.

The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL. NAB chairman, FIA director-general and others are made parties in the case.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

