ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said that Pakistan will offer investment in the energy sector in the upcoming conference on energy from 24th of September in Japan.

Talking with Japanese Ambassador H.E. Mr. Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that keeping in view the interest shown by the Japanese investors and companies in the Energy Sector of Pakistan he will himself lead the delegation in the conference, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Minister said that a new Renewable Energy Policy envisaging ambitious increase of the share of indigenous renewable sources to 30% by the Year 2030 will open further vistas of investment in the sector with good rate of return.

The Ambassador said that Japanese investors will explore these opportunities.

The National Assembly was informed on September 13 that an additional amount of Rs192 billion has been recovered as a result of the government’s successful campaign against power theft.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan told the house during question hour that no load-shedding is being carried out on 80 percent feeders across the country.

The minister said that the addition of 3,364 megawatts of power has been made in the national grid during the tenure of the present government.

The government is giving priority to Thar coal and renewable energy to produce electricity, Ayub told the lawmakers.

