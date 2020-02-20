SHC moved over FIRs against one-way traffic violators

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the top officials of the Sindh province to submit a report regarding registration of FIRs against one-way traffic violators by March 10, ARY NEWS reported.

The high court was hearing a petition against the registration of cases over a one-way traffic violation. The petitioner’s counsel said that around 2100 citizens were booked in cases over violating a one-way traffic rule.

The court made the top officials of the Sindh government including the chief secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP)Sindh, home secretary and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) traffic respondents in the case.

It directed the officials to submit a written reply in the case by March 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that on 15 January, Karachi Police Chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon announced to launch a drive against one-way traffic violators and warned to register FIRs against them.

In his statement, he said checking will start on Friday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 100 places identified by the metropolitan police in the city.

Mr. Memon said drivers travelling on the wrong side of the road will be arrested and cases will be registered against them under section-279.

Three days later, the IGP Sindh also endorsed the campaign saying that the DIG traffic is directed to take strict actions against the violators in order to succeed in the campaign against one-way and wrong way violators.

Read More: Karachi’s Club Road will be one-way

“We will ensure that the citizens are forced to avoid driving on the wrong way,” the IGP Sindh said and added awareness would also be created among masses regarding dangers faced from violating the rules.

The IGP asked the citizens to follow the traffic rules in order to save loved-ones and others commuting on city roads from traffic accidents.

Comments

comments