Opposition has been defeated and humiliated in Senate today: Awan

ISLAMABAD: After facing a defeat in the Senate’s no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate today (Thursday) the opposition is left humiliated, said Firdous Ashiq Awan in a media talk post balloting.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan and the senators of Pakistan who voted in today’s secret ballot after careful introspection, “they have shown patriotism and their resolve to stand by Pakistan and their institutes,” said Awan.

“The corrupt have lost today, their petty attempts to save their ill-gotten wealth and desperate measures to save their leaders and fathers from probable punishments over nefarious monetary activities.”

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani to get 60 votes, claims Shibli Faraz

She continued that, “the arrow fired towards Chairman Senate to shake an important pillar of the state, the senate has missed its target and has achieved nothing for the opposition except embarrassment and defeat.”

Awan stated that regardless of what happened today, the government was still hopeful that the opposition would see the error of its ways and come together and strengthen the federation in taking the country forward.

The opposition’s claims have no worth, their campaign against the government has failed terribly and they should be cognizant of their enormous failure on each and every step taken, thus far, said Awan in conclusion.

Read More: “I will fiercely compete with Opposition’s no-confidence motion,” says Sanjrani

Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him on Thursday (today).

Senator Barrister Saif, who was appointed as presiding officer, is chairing the session today.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the Upper House. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani’s removal would impact Senate’s balance: Fawad Chaudhry

At the onset of the session, 64 senators favored the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate. There were 100 senators attending the session today. On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12. The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate to replace the incumbent Chairman Senate. It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion has been submitted against the senate chairman.

Comments

comments