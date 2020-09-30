Central leadership of opposition parties to hold session on Oct 2: sources

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the opposition parties will hold a session of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on October 2 where central positions of the alliance will be assigned, sources told ARY News on Wednesday.

The 12 opposition parties had agreed to initiate anti-government movement after all parties conference (APC) hosted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Islamabad on September 20.

The alliance will finalise names for the central positions of PDM in the October 2’s session, whereas, a meeting of its steering committee under the chair of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal will be held on October 5 in the federal capital, sources added.

In the forthcoming sessions, the opposition parties will finalise roadmap of the series of rallies and demonstrations from October to December, sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition parties had started considering the suggestion for holding its first political show in Quetta on October 7.

The opposition parties, however, had agreed for making a formal announcement after taking all sides into confidence over date and venue of the forthcoming political gathering to begin its anti-government movement, sources added.

However, it is still undecided as date and venue were not finalised by the opposition parties so far until all sides reached an agreement to organise its first political show on October 7 in the provincial of Quetta.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) had announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching countrywide protests.

A 26-point resolution had been passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The handout issued by the APC had announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

