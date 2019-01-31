Pakistan extends E-visa facility to 175 countries: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has provided E-visa facility to 175 countries, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Residents hailing from those 175 countries will get their visas within 7 to 10 days,” he stated while apprising the media about the decisions taken in the Federal Cabinet meeting today.

Visa on arrival facility has been green-lightened for 50 countries, whereas business visa facility will be provided to the foreigners to boost economic activities in the country.

He further said India has been placed in the B-category of visa regime and added that visa on arrival facility would not be available for its citizens.

The minister said Hajj policy 2019 has been approved with aimed to provide best facilities to pilgrims.

He said Pakistan has been given quota of 1, 84000 pilgrims this year by the Kingdom.

As many as 10,000 seats have been reserved for the senior citizens going to perform Hajj, he contented.

He said prime minister has advised to ensure best arrangements for the pilgrims.

About the 29,000 interns that were inducted in the last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Fawad said the Federal Cabinet has also decided to relax their stipend.

Chaudhry said the federal cabinet reviewed as many as 172 names on the Exit Control List, and sent 32 cases for review to a committee. “Zardari has a solid place in the ECL.”

He said relations with the United States are improving and it has started giving important to Pakistan’s point of view.

Terming the exit of America from Afghanistan, ‘a game changer development’, he said relations with the brotherly Islamic country are also improving.

The minister said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is due in Pakistan in month of February that will bring positive changes.

Responding to a query, Fawad Chaudhry said political future of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif has ended.

The ruling party of Sindh, starts hue and cries ones they are being asked about the alleged embezzlement in the funds.

The Centre was enjoying financial autonomy before 18th constitutional amendment, the minister said.

Mr Chaudhry assured the media persons that the government was taking sincere steps to safeguard their rights and a bill in this regard will also be tabled in the National Assembly.

