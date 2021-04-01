Progress made on creating 100,000 green jobs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made progress in creating 100,000 green jobs as the World Bank (WB) showed agreement to provide financial aid for the project, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Climate Change has decided to create 0.1 million green jobs in Pakistan by providing opportunities to youth to earn up to Rs800 to Rs1,000 on a daily basis by planting trees in their areas.

A delegation of the World Bank (WB) headed by the country director called on Special Assistant To The Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam where they held consultations over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan for creating green jobs.

The World Bank assured the SAPM Malik Amin Aslam to provide financial assistance worth $120 million to Pakistan to initiate the green jobs programme.

During the meeting, Malik Amin Aslam said that PM Imran Khan had vowed to create green jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and the federal government fulfilled its promises. He said that WB will provide financial assistance to the programme for planting millions of trees across the country.

Aslam added that every youth could generate an income of Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 in a month by joining the programme, whereas, the process to confirm employment will be completed within five to six months.

In April last year, PM Imran Khan had approved a ‘Green Stimulus Package’ as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing climate issues of the countries the premier had said that increasing the green cover of the country is among the foremost priorities of the present government.

The premier had said that the green stimulus package, especially the ‘Green Nigehbaan’ initiative, will offer employment opportunities to the youth and also 65,000 daily wagers besides helping in the promotion of the objectives of Clean and Green Pakistan.

PM Khan had directed that all stakeholders including provincial governments and international bodies should be engaged to enhance the scope of the program and create additional jobs.

