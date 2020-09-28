ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 6,466.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 28,887 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 566 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 310,841 with addition of the new cases.

Read More: Improvement in healthcare system govt’s top priority: PM Imran

Thus far, 296,022 patients have recuperated as active Covid-19 cases stand at 8,353. More than 3.4 million tests have been conducted across the country. As many as 681 patients are under treatment at various hospitals across the country, out of whom 80 are on ventilators.

Read More: Two fresh dengue cases reported in Punjab

So far, Sindh has reported 136,017 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,219, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,701, Balochistan 15,092, Islamabad 16,470, Gilgit Baltistan 3,681, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,661.

Read More: Pakistan will now produce heart stents, x-ray, dialysis machines: Fawad

Comments

comments