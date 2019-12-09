Pakistan to issue on-arrival visa to 50 countries

LAHORE: The country is progressing due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public friendly economic policies, said Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar on Monday.

Talking to media persons in his office today Waseem Akhtar said that exemplary steps were being taken to promote tourism which are worth a mention.

The issuance of on-Arrival Visa to 50 countries which was earlier issued to 25 countries is another feather in the cap of PTI-led government, said Akhtar.

Our Pakistani soldiers have sacrificed their lives for this country and it is due to their bravery and sacrifices that made this country free from terrorism, he further said.

Northern areas of Pakistan are famous for their everlasting beauty throughout the world.

Promotion of tourism is the need of the hour and the issuance of On-Arrival visa to 50 countries by the government of Pakistan is a milestone and will also promote tourism in the country, he stressed.

This step will not only convey the soft image of Pakistan but will also bring foreign exchange and investment in the country, said Akhtar in conclusion.

The plan was first disclosed on December 19, 2018 by the Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, the minister said that the government was mulling to initiate visa-on-arrival facility for almost 55 countries in order to strengthen the tourism sector of Pakistan.

