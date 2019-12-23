Pakistan’s Christian community reveals 50 feet tall Christmas tree

KARACHI: The Christian community residing in the metropolis has unveiled one of the tallest Christmas trees in the country on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Christian community held festivities for Christmas in the area of Pahar Ganj Chowrangi in Karachi where they revealed a 50 feet tall Christmas tree.

Read More: Minorities not safe in India, says Shahzad Akbar

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Karachi both were part of the celebrations.

Muslims too attended the occasion to build communal harmony and religious uniformity between the two religious communities.

Read More: Qureshi urges India to stop brutalities against Muslim minority

Christian community on the occasion said that the occasion was celebrated as a way to celebrate and distribute love and joy in the world.

On July 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was committed to resolving the issues being faced by the Christian community in the country.

Read More: Modi won’t succeed in diverting attention from persecuted minorities: Awan

This he stated while talking to a delegation of the Bishops led by Member Assembly Jamshed Thomson, in Islamabad, here today.

The visiting delegation apprised the prime minister about problems being faced by them in the country.

Comments

comments