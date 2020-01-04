High-tech maritime patrol aircraft, drones inducted into Pak Navy fleet

High-tech maritime patrol aircraft and drones were inducted into Pakistan Navy’s aerial fleet at a ceremony in Karachi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said induction of the aircraft will enhance the capacity of the Pakistan Navy.

The aircraft will also expand operations of the Special Forces.

He said the acquisition of more drones having war capabilities is part of the upcoming projects of the Pakistan Navy to further improve maritime operations.

Yesterday, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that the Coastal Command is fully ready for the security of Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement issued by a navy spokesman, Admiral Abbasi said this while addressing the annual Efficiency Competition Parade 2019 of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command in Karachi.

The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC.

He also distributed awards to leading performing units during the year 2019.

