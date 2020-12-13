PDM all set to hold last power show in Lahore today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today (Sunday), the last one in its first phase of anti-government rallies.

The 11-party opposition alliance is holding the rally in violation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) to halt the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the event doesn’t have the government’s approval.

Also Read: Pakistan Democratic Movement denied permission for Lahore rally

The local administration has denied the PDM permission to hold the public meeting citing a continued spike in coronavirus infections. The opposition didn’t heed the government’s calls to postpone the rally by at least two months.

Talking to journalists in Sialkot on Dec 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the opposition to postpone its rallies to save lives and said democracy will work in the country only if a national dialogue is held between the government and the opposition.

Read: Ready to talk with opposition on any issue except NRO: PM Imran Khan

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz visited the Minar-e-Pakistan last night to review the arrangements there.

مریم نواز شریف کا مینار پاکستان جلسہ گاہ کا دورہ pic.twitter.com/91LWTcdnD9 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) December 12, 2020

Threat Alert

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan has warned that banned organisation Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan may carry out an attack in the country on December 13 when the Pakistan Democratic Movement holds its rally.

It noted that the planned insurgency coincides with the PDM rally at Minar-i-Pakistan and dreaded that the TTP might target Lahore and probably the site of the rally.

Next Phase

The next phase of the PDM’s struggle would begin in January as it has reportedly planned more rallies before staging a long march towards Islamabad in the last week of the next month. Sources say the PDM has finalised its schedule for the long march, according to which it will enter the federal capital on January 25.

Read: Will book PDM leaders if they take out Lahore rally against law: Shibli Faraz

They said JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehaman will leave for Islamabad march from Sukkur, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead a caravan of the party workers from Karachi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President will lead a rally from Lahore, BNP-Mengal Chief Akhtar will lead rally from Quetta while ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan would lead participants from Peshawar.

Comments

comments