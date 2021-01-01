PML-N to host PDM meeting at Jati Umra today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will host a special session of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders at Sharifs’ residence Jati Umra today, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will not attend today’s session of the opposition alliance. The session will be attended by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Owais Noorani and others.

The PDM leadership will deliberate upon the Senate elections and resignations of opposition lawmakers from assemblies in the session.

It may be noted here that PPP had earlier announced to take part in Senate polls and by-elections, whereas, the opposition party expressed reservations regarding the resignations of legislators.

Sources revealed that PPP was not willing to withdraw from the Sindh government, whereas, its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari conciliated Nawaz Sharif over the resignations’ issue.

Sources added that PDM leadership is likely to make an important announcement regarding the resignation after concluding today’s session.

Yesterday, it emerged that cracks among the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) are widening as PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) top leaders expressed displeasure over onesided decisions taken by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Fazlur Rehman had also expressed his anger over the recent meeting of Muhammad Ali Durrani with the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in jail.

