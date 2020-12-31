Speaker NA decides not to accept resignations of two PML-N lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has decided not to accept resignations of two Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that it has been decided not to accept resignations of two PML-N lawmakers of the Lower House of the Parliament.

The PML-N Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi had earlier written to the speaker requesting not to accept their resignations as they renege from the party’s stance of en masse resignations.

Other than the written plea to the NA speaker, MNA Abbasi had also met in private with the speaker in his chambers as well.

Read: NA Speaker hints at conducting forensic audit of ‘fake’ PML-N resignations

It is pertinent to note that NA secretariat had written to both MNAs for the confirmation of their resignations and directed them to furnish their response of confirming or denying the development within seven days.

Earlier, the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had clamoured in her address that her lawmakers will chuck their resignations to the speaker.

Awan meets Qaiser

In another development, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser.

The meeting was also attended by the chief whip in the National Assembly Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar.

During the meeting, the high-ups deliberated upon the strategy to summon the session of the Lower House besides reviewing the proceedings in accordance with the parliamentary calendar amid coronavirus pandemic.

The PM’s aide also apprised the speaker regarding the pending legislation.

Asad Qaiser said that he will hold consultation with the parliamentary parties to summon NA session. They have also exchanged views on the NA Secretariat’s letter to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Earlier, the federal government had decided not to convene the session of the National Assembly scheduled from November 20 owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

