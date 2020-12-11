‘Permission not granted for PDM rally in Lahore; violators to face action’

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the provincial government has not granted permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding a rally in Lahore and action will be taken over violations, ARY News reported on Friday.

Raja Basharat further said that those act as facilitators of the PDM rally will also face action by the provincial authorities.

The statement came forth after the conclusion of a session of the provincial intelligence committee. It has been approved that cases will be registered against PDM leaders for holding a political gathering.

Read: NACTA fears terrorist attacks coinciding with PDM Minar-i-Pakistan rally

During the session, the officials of Punjab’s home department briefed that permission could not be given for a public gathering due to the spread of novel coronavirus. The relevant authorities will make arrests besides filing cases against those violating the orders.

The home department of Punjab sent the minutes of the meeting to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) regarding the decisions taken in the session today.

It is to be noted that the Local administration of Lahore had refused a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.

Read: Will book PDM leaders if they take out Lahore rally against law: Shibli Faraz

On the other hand, the PML-N had geared-up its preparations to face the power of the state and formed a special baton-wielding force.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had formed a special baton-wielding force for the protection of the participants in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Lahore that is scheduled to take place on December 13.

Comments

comments