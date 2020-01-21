Parents of slain, abused minor want perpetrators punished in front of them

NOWSHERA: A minor who was subjected to sexual abuse and then murdered in an appalling incident on January 19 is approaching its logical conclusion, parents of the slain Aznoor Fatima demand that the perpetrator(s) be punished in front of them, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for madrassah in Kaka Sahib area was found dead by police officials. It was later revealed that she was subjected to rape before being murdered.

Police recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out an autopsy.

Two men were arrested who were later told to be her relatives after registration of a case in the incident.

Earlier in the day, the uncle of the victim, Yousaf Shah, said that someone who was living at the residence was involved in the rape and murder of her minor niece.

Yousaf Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, elaborated the horrible incident which claimed the life of his niece.

“She left for taking religious lessons from a seminary as per routine at around 3:00 pm and was used to coming back home within an hour. On that day, the relatives were worried as she did not return on time. However, the culprits had been caught red-handed by the local residents within three hours. People told me that they found the girl’s dead body.”

He further stated that Aznoor was with her sister and cousins when she left the house. Her sister told us that the man brought her out of the group by offering some food item.”

