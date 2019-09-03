PKR stabilises against the US Dollar in interbank market

KARACHI: The PKR (Pakistan Rupee) stabilised in the interbank market against the US Dollar (USD) as trading came to a close today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Rupee (PKR) held it’s own against the greenback with the value being maintained Rs 156.62 against the US dollar.

Read More: Pak-Afghan border to remain open for trade around the clock

Forex dealers apprised of the stable trend in today’s dealing and hoped that the stability could be long-lasting.

Pakistan Stock exchange observes negative trends in trading for the day, businessmen and shareholders take a cautious approach.

Read More: Defence Day: PIA announces 10pc discount

The hundred index saw a downward trend of 247 points, falling to 29809 points for the day.

Domestic gold prices also extended their declining trend today as the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs100 to Rs88,550 per tola.

Read More: Country on the path of economic stability: PM

Rate of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs87 to Rs75,917.

Global gold prices held steady today as uncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade relations and Britain’s departure from the European Union offset pressure from a stronger dollar, Reuters adds.

Comments

comments