PM Imran fears history’s biggest massacre in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns on the possible massacre in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after lifting of curfew in the held valley, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This was stated by PM Khan in a meeting with Executive Director of Human Right Watch Kenneth Roth on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session in New York.

The prime minister apprised Kenneth Roth that around 15,000 Kashmiri youth had been detained by the Indian security forces to curb their voice for freedom.

“The worst-ever human tragedy is feared in Indian-held Kashmir as India is trying to change the demography of the region,” he added.

He called upon the international human rights organizations to pressurize India to allow foreign observers to monitor the situation in IOJ&K.

Earlier addressing High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UNGA in New York, the PM Khan said when his government took power, it inherited a huge debt and in the previous ten years, it was increased by four times due to corruption of political elite.

He said most of the plundered money was laundered and sent abroad to invest in foreign bank accounts, properties in western capitals and offshore accounts.

Prime Minister regretted that there was a lack of political will in the richer countries to help return the wealth plundered by corrupt politicians of the developing world.

In a separate meeting with the editorial board of Wall Street Journal, the premier said racism is often rooted in arrogance, which could result in people making huge blunders.

“That is what [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has done in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan said India’s repressive and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir would have repercussions not only for the region but for the entire Muslim world.

“The world doesn’t realise we are heading for a big disaster,” he stressed.

