PM Imran Khan expected to visit Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is expected to visit Lahore tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported on Friday.

During his visit, the premier will hold a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

PM Imran Khan will also be briefed about the meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen like-minded group with Usman Buzdar. Furthermore, the prime minister will also preside over different meetings at the Punjab CM House.

As per schedule, the provincial ministers will also call on the prime minister.

Earlier, lawmakers of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to convey their reservations.

Read more: Government, Jahangir Tareen group reach agreement

The members of the Jahangir Khan Tareen group who met with the Punjab chief minister included Umer Tanweer, Aslam Bharwana and Faisal Hayat Jabbona.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar had assured Jahangir Tareen group members of addressing all their concerns.

Estranged PTI leader Tareen’s group on Tuesday announced to appoint its separate parliamentary leaders in the Punjab Assembly and the National Assembly.

Comments

comments