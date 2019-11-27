ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received a detailed briefing regarding the formulation of NSER (National Socio-Economic Registry) under the “Ehsaas” program at PM Office Islamabad today.

The briefing was attended by Special Assistant to PM Dr. Sania Nishtar, Chairman NADRA Mr. Usman Yousaf Mobin and senior officers of BISP and Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division.

Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the PM that the initial survey conducted by BISP was in 2011 to identify deserving persons for socio-economic sustenance. This survey had a number of shortcomings thus a fresh survey was commissioned which will be completed by 2020 with the help of NADRA.

A number of NGOs have been contracted for data collection and verification in all provinces. The collected data will be Geo-Tagged and revalidated through 3rd party so as to remove errors.

It was further briefed that a “self-registration” drive will also be initiated so that no deserving person is left out from the “Ehsaas” program. This self-registration drive will then be counter-verified keeping in view the integrity & transparency of the program.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that “Ehsaas” is the flagship social welfare program of the government and aligns with the objective of poverty alleviation, education, food sustenance, and health.

PM Imran Khan directed that the survey should ensure 100 % coverage of the population in coordination with local governments and local administration.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that the survey was a national activity and the central database thus created would have utility for other organisations as well as Utility Stores for provision of food items to the deserving citizens and other social welfare organisations.

The Prime Minister directed that utmost transparency be ensured in the survey process so that no deserving citizen of Pakistan is left out from the social welfare net and also that this must be achieved in the shortest possible time.

