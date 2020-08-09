PM Imran Khan likely to visit Karachi on August 12: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Karachi on August 12 to get briefings on federal funded development projects and other issues faced by the city, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the prime minister would meet leaders of the coalition partners in the federal government and lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his visit.

Besides getting a briefing from officials on Karachi projects, Prime Minister Imran Khan would also plant a sapling in the city during the ongoing plantation drive in the country.

Recently, the prime minister has expressed his concern over the issues faced by the city during the ongoing monsoon season and sought the Pakistan Army’s help in resolving Karachi issues besides also directing NDMA to clean drain storms in the city to ensure uninterrupted passage of sewage water.

On July 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan also asked the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for seeking its help in empowering local bodies system in a rain-battered Karachi.

“The issues of Karachi could not be resolved without the empowerment of the local bodies’ representatives in the city,” Imran Khan said during the federal cabinet meeting.

Read More: PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi on two-day visit

Taking key decision to resolve Karachi issues, the prime minister directed the attorney general to approach the apex court to set an early hearing of a case pertaining to the implementation of Article 140 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the city.

It is necessary to give financial, political and administrative powers to the local government in Karachi to resolve issues faced by the metropolis, he said.

Comments

comments