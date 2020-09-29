PML-N bars party leaders from meeting military leadership

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has barred party leaders from meeting the military leadership and agencies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a letter issued by Ahsan Iqbal on the directions of the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, the party leaders have been asked to refrain from holding meetings with the military leadership.

Meeting with the military leadership on issues of national interests will also be held after the permission of the party leadership, the letter read.

The letter further states that PML-N is fighting for the supremacy of the constitution in the country.

It is pertinent to be noted here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif were in attendance in a meeting of parliamentary leaders who met the COAS.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz had said that no representative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In an informal media talk, Maryam Nawaz had said that her ailing father cannot be operated until coronavirus pandemic ends.

