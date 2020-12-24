Police register FIR in New Karachi cold storage blast case

KARACHI: A case has been registered by police against the administration of New Karachi’s cold storage at the behest of the state following an explosion of a boiler inside the factory, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) in cold storage blast in New Karachi area of the metropolis which took place on Tuesday night, claiming lives of 10 people, mostly labourers besides injuring 27.

Police officials told media that the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has not yet provided a report in order to ascertain the cause of the explosion. They confirmed that 10 people lost lives and 27 sustained injuries in the blast.

BDU officials said that the compilation of report of the explosion remained incomplete due to presence of the building debris at the incident’s site. The investigation officials said that three teams of Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) will visit the scene again to finalise its report.

A blast reportedly due to a boiler exploding inside cold storage along the North Karachi industrial area had claimed at least 10 lives so far, mostly labourers while injuring dozens as the building roof collapsed on Tuesday night.

According to the reports, the blast and its aftermath had broken apart from a high tension K Electric cable which caused a power outage in the adjacent block.

Following the horrific explosion Tuesday in an ill-fated New Karachi ice storage that claimed many lives, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the event.

The CM had directed the provincial labour department to furnish a report on the blast which is credited to the ice factory boiler’s blow-up.

CM Murad Ali Shah had also inquired whether the ice storage facility legal and were there any inspections of the boilers.

