Police foil terror bid in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Sunday have foiled a major terrorism bid in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), ARY News reported.

According to police, the patrolling police found explosives, arms and ammunition in the area. The explosives material was defused by the bomb disposal squad.

The police investigating the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police had claimed to apprehend a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organisation during a raid in Bahawalpur.

The CTD had said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.

“The terrorist is identified as Abdullah Khan and belonged to an outlawed organisation,” the CTD had said while further claiming that a hand grenade and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

Police had claimed to arrest two ‘terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’ in Karachi n a separate action.

