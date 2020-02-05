Another polio case emerges in Sindh, tally jumps to three in 2020

KARACHI: Another polio case emerged in Sindh province on Wednesday from Kashmore area, raising the total number of cases in the year 2020 to three, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the polio emergency operation centre Sindh, the case was confirmed in a three-year-old girl in union council Jamal of the Kashmore district.

The first case of the year from the province was discovered on January 25, when the virus was detected in an over three-year-old child in Sujawal area of the province.

The case was detected in a 3.5-year-old child in village Yousuf Jatt of Union Council Kothi in Sujawal.

The second case came to the notice of the authorities on January 29 when a 26-month-old child was detected with poliovirus in Jumo Agham union council of Sindh’s Ratodero. The blood sample of the child had been taken on December 24 last year.

In December 2019, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed displeasure over the emergence of fourteen polio cases in the province this year.

He directed the health department to launch an anti-polio campaign afresh with a new strategy and vigour by involving UC councillors, members of the provincial assembly of different parties. He issued directives for administering polio drops to every person at transit points such as Jacobabad, Mochko post and Karachi Toll Plaza.

Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication, he vowed to eradicate the crippling disease from the province by the end of 2020.

