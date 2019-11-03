Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says PPP cannot participate in JUI-F’s sit-in

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has made an announcement that his political party will not take part in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led sit-in in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prior to delivering his statement, Bilawal visited the affected people of the train fire incident. He reiterated his demand for the immediate resignation of the incumbent federal railways’ minister, Sheikh Rasheed. He urged the federal and Punjab governments for fulfilling its responsibilities.

The politician said that his political party would definitely praise the federal government over its initiative of Kartarpur Corridor project if the occupied Jammu and Kashmir did not come under the attack of India. Bilawal criticised that the federal government must its position over Kashmir cause.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while talking to journalists outside Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur after meeting Tezgam inferno victims, said that PPP has given its stance on the very first day for not participating in any sit-in.

He said that the demands of his political parties are the same with other opposition parties but PPP could not favour a sit-in. The PPP chairman, however, said that the decision could be reviewed if the party’s central executive committee would take any decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the major opposition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday had decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) sit-in.

دھرنے میں جے یو آئی کی سولو فلائٹ، دیگر جماعتیں پیچھے ہٹ گئیں دھرنے میں جے یو آئی کی سولو فلائٹ، دیگر جماعتیں پیچھے ہٹ گئیں — 2 بڑی اپوزیشن جماعتوں کا مولانا کے دھرنے میں شرکت نہ کرنے کا فیصلہ — پی پی اور ن لیگ مولانا کو آگاہ کرچکے#ARYNews #AzadiMarch Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Falzur Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but both the parties decided not to join the sit-in and also informed about their decision to the JUI-F leadership.

